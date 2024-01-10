Actress Shibani Dandekar recently graced her Instagram with a delightful throwback picture. Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday, and the actor has been flooded with several wishes from B-town celebrities. The endearing snapshot captures the quartet, Shibani, Farhan, Hrithik, and Saba, coming together with infectious smiles. Positioned around a central camera, the picture not only radiates joy but also encapsulates the strength of their bond and the unwavering trust that has blossomed in their friendship over the years. Shibani captioned the post, "@sabazad, me and some fun-filled London nights with these boys in the final days of their forties! Happy birthday @hrithikroshan, you sweet loving soul! Hope this year brings you adventure, more love, success and all the other good stuff that you so deserve! Lots of love always." Actor Farhan Akhtar also celebrated his birthday on January 9. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50! Karan Singh Grover Extends Birthday Wishes for Fighter Co-Star, Says, ‘He Lights Up the Screen, Every Time!’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Their Adorable Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Akhtar (@shibaniakhtar)

