Hungama 2 is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23. And before the same, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote it. As of now, a song titled Hungama Ho Gaya has been dropped online and it's fun, peppy, and a perfect dance number. The melody has a retro as well as a millennial vibe to it.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)