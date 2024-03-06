The opening ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) T10 2024 saw some of the country's biggest celebrities grace the event at Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane on March 6. Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan, Boman Irani and Suriya were seen attending the inaugural ceremony of the tournament. Just days after rocking the "Naatu Naatu" hookstep with the Khan's in Jamnagar, Ramcharan was accompanied by Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Boman Irani and Sachin Tendulkar at the ISPL opening ceremony on March 6 as they shook a leg to the hit track from RRR. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)