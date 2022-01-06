People across the globe are going through one of the most difficult times. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has hit countries around the world, individuals are stressed. Amid such tensions, an old video of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has taken internet by storm. In this particular clip, one can see the veteran actor sharing his ‘Mantra of Life’. He says how important it is to take life in its stride and keep moving on. He also mentions how important it is to have positive attitude instead of making a fuss of it. Well, Twitterati is clear that Jackie Shroff is indeed the motivational life coach that we need right now.

Watch Jackie Shroff's Viral Video Below:

“Achhe achhe nikal gaye, kaun yaad rakhta hai bhidu?” Class pic.twitter.com/7MenTaj8GX — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) January 1, 2022



Kya bola re baba — Kaushik (@Kaushik82691976) January 2, 2022



@crazy_shilpian cc kaafi kadak h ye video — Raj. (@iBeingRaaz) January 1, 2022



That's the best thing in 2022 i have seen so far. — Kanpuriya Kaafir (@kaafir_bhagat) January 2, 2022



I hate Bollywood stars and the kind of influence they normalise but when I hear some speak, I just have to humble myself down and pay attention — Constructively Candid (@Jayant_J98) January 1, 2022

