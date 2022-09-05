New song from the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar titled "Meri Patli Kamar" is out. Starring Swara Bhasker, Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania, the track sees all the actresses decked up in traditional wear grooving to the desi tunes. The melody is sung by Ritu Pathak and has quite festive vibes. Jahaan Chaar Yaar: Swara Bhasker, Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on September 16 (View Poster).

Watch Video:

