Janhvi Kapoor attended the special screening of The Archies movie, the film that marks the acting debut of her sister, Khushi Kapoor. The former took to her Insta Story and showered her sister with love by calling her as the ‘sunshine of cinema’. Janhvi dropped a cute pic with Khushi and captioned the post as, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine of cinema. You are magical.” This is indeed the sweetest compliment for Khushi ahead of the release of The Archies on Netflix. The Archies: Khushi Kapoor Pays Tribute to Sridevi, Dazzles in Her Mother's Iconic Gown at Mumbai Movie Premiere (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)