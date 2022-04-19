Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer is out and Ranveer Singh's versatility is the talk in the town. The trailer of the actor's social drama is receiving all the praise on the internet and most of the credit goes to 83 star's acting prowess. Check out the netizen's reaction below.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

Most Versatile Actor?

Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat Murad in Gully Boy Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba Kapil Dev in 83 The man is so versatile! He can bring so much heart and conviction to even a premise as whacky as #JayeshbhaiJordaar Seems like such a fun ride 😅#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/VEIGeRaxFj — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) April 19, 2022

Ranveer Nails It!

This guy is an absolute trailblazer....He played Peshwa Bajirao....then Sultan Allauddin Khilji....he transformed into Kapil Dev and now he plays Gujarati Village lad in Jayesbhai Jordar.....No words for this reservoir of talent...Kudos #JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh https://t.co/Ed6BowDEbH — aaditya (@aadibdl) April 19, 2022

Ranveer Steals the Show With His Presence!

Love him or hate him, but can’t deny the man is a chameleon. Definitely the most versatile BW actor of his generation. Can’t imagine any other ‘star’ would choose to play or lose himself into this character #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/IOpfQmIDCe — idlemind (@simplyfilmy) April 19, 2022

Ranveer's Family Entertainer!

#JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is simply outstanding, it's time for family show now... Looks like a big family entertainer will amalgamation of everything in it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #RanveerSingh , kya khake acting karte ho yar ? BLOCKBUSTER https://t.co/X90oi1YOA9 — Manoz Kumar (@ManozKumarTalks) April 19, 2022

