Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office even after more than 20 days of its release in theatres. Now amidst this, YRF dropped the making video of "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" today and it looks fun. However, the highlight of the clip is when SRK goes super shy to unbutton his shirt and flaunt his abs-filled body in the track. Check out the fun BTS glimpse below. Making of 'Besharam Rang' Song: Spot SRK's Son AbRam Khan Get Big Hug From Deepika Padukone in This Pathaan's Behind The Scenes Video.

Watch "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" Making Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)