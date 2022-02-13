Amitabh Bachchan would be seen as a retired sports professor in the upcoming film Jhund. The film directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. The makers are all set to release the first song from the film titled “Aaya Ye Jhund Hai” and this teaser shows that it would be a power-packed number composed by Ajay-Atul. The song crooned by Ajay Gogavale will be released on February 14. Jhund Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan And His ‘Jhund’ Make Mass Entry In Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai:

