Manoj Bajpayee's film Joram continues its winning streak, capturing the admiration of both critics and fans. The movie has now achieved another milestone by earning a coveted spot in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences library. The screenplay, lauded for its brilliance, has become a cherished chapter in the library's core collection. This recognition further solidifies "Joram" as a standout contribution to the world of cinema. Joram Review: Critics Praise Manoj Bajpayee’s Stellar Performance, Call Devashish Makhija’s Film a 'Gripping Slow Paced Survival Drama'.

