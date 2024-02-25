Among Shah Rukh Khan's most loved and successful films comes Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The film was released on February 24, 1994, and has completed 30 years today. On the special occasion, the Bollywood superstar shared a heartwarming note. On February 25, taking to his X (previously Twitter) account, Shah Rukh Khan penned an adorable note as the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa completed 30 years of release. Reposting a video from Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK wrote, "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all." Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa also starred Juhi Chawla, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepak Tijori and Satish Shah, among others. Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to Allu Arjun’s Son Allu Ayaan Singing to ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’, Dunki Star Says ‘You Are Flower and Fire Both Rolled Into One!’ (Watch Video).

SRK’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Turns 30:

I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all. https://t.co/aYxIsqHcIh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

