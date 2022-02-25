Kajal Aggarwal has shared another beautiful picture from her baby shower ceremony. She is seen all smiles as she poses with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The parents-to-be are undoubtedly excited to welcome their little bundle of love and the happiness is clearly visible.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)