Ray which stars Harsh Varddhan Kapoor as one of the lead actors in the pathology gave a shoutout to Kapil Sharma after Sharma's friend Rajiv Thakur shared a video from the Netflix anthology. Kapoor can be seen mentioning Kapil in the picture.

Giving a shoutout to the comedian, Harsh also took to Twitter to share a news piece talking about the same.

Take A Look At The Snippet Here:

Kapil Sharma's mention in Ray (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Take A Look At Harsh's Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)