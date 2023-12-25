As Christmas cheer fills the air, Bollywood celebrities are spreading the joy beyond the silver screen, with many jetting off to festive destinations with their loved ones. Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted all smiles at the airport on Christmas morning, embarking on a holiday adventure with his adorable kids Yash and Roohi. The filmmaker who wore a red puffer jacket was seen twinning with his munchkins at the airport. Have a look! Raha Kapoor Face Revealed in New Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Step Out With Daughter To Greet Paparazzi on Christmas.

Karan Johar at Airport With His Kids:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)