Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently on a Christmas vacation with their two adorable children, Taimur and Jeh. On December 17, the Pataudi family was spotted at the airport, leaving for their holiday getaway. Now, Bebo has shared a few glimpses from her fun-filled vacation, wherein she and Saif could be seen relishing 'makki ki roti and sarson ka saag'—a classic and very popular Punjabi dish. Sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote in the caption, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. P.S. These are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman." Interestingly, every year, Saif and Kareena either enjoy a lavish Kapoor family annual Christmas dinner or embark on an exotic vacation. Christmas 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Head for Vacation With Kids Jeh, Taimur (Watch Video).