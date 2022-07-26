Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked every year on July 26 and on this remarkable day everyone pay tribute to Indian army martyrs. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and paid respect to the martyred heroes of India. Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win.#KargilVijayDiwas." Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To The Martyred Heroes Of India (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Akshay Kumar

भारत के वीरों को नमन है 🙏🏻 Today we are safe because of them. We can never bow down enough in gratitude. #KargilVijayDiwas — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 26, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan

Sai Dharam Tej

Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win.#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/gKquzA0BnB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 26, 2022

Om Raut

A salute to the exemplary courage and valour of our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to defend the sovereignty of our nation. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/OxZrDRtVU2 — Om Raut (@omraut) July 26, 2022

Ashoke Pandit

I Salute the courage, spirit and bravery of our Kargil Heroes & their families who laid down their lives to protect Bharat . Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas#कारगिल_विजय_दिवस pic.twitter.com/ybGIE8Qc8v — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)