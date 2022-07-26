Kargil Vijay Diwas is marked every year on July 26 and on this remarkable day everyone pay tribute to Indian army martyrs. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sai Dharam Tej took to Twitter and paid respect to the martyred heroes of India. Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Remembering our Brave soldiers & The Real Heroes who fought till their last breath and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation & it's respect with a victorious win.#KargilVijayDiwas." Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Ajay Devgn Pays Tribute To The Martyred Heroes Of India (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Akshay Kumar

Abhishek Bachchan

Sai Dharam Tej

Om Raut

Ashoke Pandit

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)