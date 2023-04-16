Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on his Instagram in which he can be seen posing with Femina Miss India 2023 winner Nandini Gupta along with runners-up Shreya Poonja and Thounaojam Strela Luwang. The actor was part of the beauty pageant and also performed for the audience. "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of the winners of Miss India 2023," he captioned the post. Miss India 2023 Winner Is Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan, To Represent at Miss World 2024 (View Pics From Femina Miss World India Finale).

Kartik Aaryan With Nandini Gupta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

