Kartik Aaryan has dropped a surprise on the micro-blogging site. As his latest tweet is making his fans go crazy. The actor has shared a poster of himself in a mysterious look wherein he has also captioned the post as, "Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA," with a date that reads June 20.

Check It Out:

Aa raha hai kuch ALAG SA 🥷🏻 Take a Guess… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcGjWoLExu — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 18, 2021

Fans Reaction:

Bridge jaisa background m h dikh rha.. I think #dhamaka se related kuch ayega ? — KaSH (@kashi12910) June 18, 2021

Is It?

Yus!

Haha!

Fingers crossed!

Dhamka krne wale ho aap 🤟 ❤️ — Nilesh Mandani (@nileshmandani31) June 18, 2021

