Salman Khan has appeared in an array of movies and today he is known as Bhaijaan in Bollywood. He has gained nation and worldwide fame for his personality and people cannot have enough of him. Well, Salman has now completed 34 years in the industry! He took to social media to share a post about the same and his fans are trending him with the hashtag #34YearsofSalmanKhanEra and also revealed his next project titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie apparently was titled Kabi Eid Kabhi Diwali which later was speculated to be Bhaijaan. Now, Salman has rested all rumours by declaring the name of the film which will also star Shehnaaz Gill. Saawan Kumar Tak Dies At 86; Salman Khan Mourns the Demise of His Sanam Bewafa Director.

Take a look:

