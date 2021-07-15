Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are getting a divorce. That has made many upset while others felt the need to point fingers at Aamir's love life. Anyway, the duo had asserted that they will still be a family and co-parent Azad. Presently, they are filming Laal Singh Chaddha in Ladakh and some images have surfaced on the internet which has the two of them having a great time dancing with locals on their folk songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Azerbaijan (@aamir.khan_azerbaijan)

3 Idiots will obviously find a place here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serap Varol (@serap_omur_varol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)