Lilly Singh's latest post is a heartfelt one and too sweet to miss! The internet personality posted photos rocking an all pink fit wearing a blazer with flare pants with heart shape cut outs. In her caption she wrote her take on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, saying that this is the first Bollywood film she watched in the theatre after 15 years. She also wrote that while she loves Bollywood, many of the films are often sexist with the end goal for the heroine being only to get married, among other things. Lilly added RARKPK "beautifully addresses so many important issues including sexism, body positivity, gender norms and homophobia in a way I’ve never seen before". Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Family Entertainer Collects Rs 113.68 Crore in India!

Lilly Singh's Post on RARKPK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar took notice of her post as well and left comments thanking her for her kind words.

Alia, Ranveer & Karan's Comments

