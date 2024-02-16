The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious honours in Maharashtra. The award is presented to individuals who make significant contributions in any field contributing to the state's development. This year's Lokmat Awards took place in Mumbai on February 15. Animal star Ranbir Kapoor was honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award for his contribution to the entertainment sector. Ranbir was conferred with the Best Actor Award at the esteemed ceremony. Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan Approached To Play Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Highly-Anticipated Project? Here's What We Know!.

Ranbir Kapoor Clinches LMOTY Award for the Best Actor:

