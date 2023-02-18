Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram and wished everyone Herath Mubarak on the occasion of Mahashivaratri 2023. The duo shared a picture on social media that sees their family celebrating the festival with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal's parents. Have a look. Mahashivratrti 2023: Ajay Devgn Shares His Experience of Filming Maha Aarti Sequence for Bholaa (View Pics).

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Celebrating Herath:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)