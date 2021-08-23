Mahesh Manjrekar, who is known for playing a baddie in Hindi and South films, has been diagnosed with bladder cancer. The actor reportedly underwent surgery after the doctors suggested him to do so. He was admitted to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Charni Road 10 days ago and is currently back at his residence and recovering well.

Here's How His Fans Wished For His Speedy Recovery

Sweet Message By A Fan

Take care and get well soon, Ajoba 💙 @manjrekarmahesh 💐💐 Mahesh Manjrekar operated for bladder cancer - Exclusive! | Hindi Movie News - Times of India https://t.co/XXaqRuIKm9 — Omkar Kulkarni #RestoreTheSnyderVerse オムカルクルカルニ (@om2kool) August 23, 2021

Wishing For His Speedy Recovery

Actor-Filmmaker #MaheshManjrekar Undergoes Surgery For #BladderCancer Wishing him a very speedy recovery. — Preeti Negi Journalist (@PreetiNegi_) August 23, 2021

