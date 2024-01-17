Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee recently raised the temperature by posting a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram. In the photo shared by the actor on New Year's day, he flaunted a ripped look, shocking his fans with his sudden transformation. The Killer Soup actor looked stunning in the picture shared by him. Days after the picture was posted, Manoj made a shocking revelation about his viral photo. In a recent interview, the 54-year-old accepted that the picture he posted was morphed and was part of a promotional campaign for his recent release, Killer Soup, on Netflix. When asked about the transformation, Manoj said, "It was morphed." He later adds, "It was a campaign strategy by Netflix. So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue, and they managed to be successful doing it". The actor was last seen in Netflix's crime thriller Killer Soup alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, which was released on January 11. Manoj Bajpayee Goes SHIRTLESS To Flaunt His Toned Body, Says ‘Ekdum Killer Look Hai Na’ (View Pic).

Check Out Manoj Bajpayee’s Recent Viral Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

