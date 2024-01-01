Actor Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for his impactful roles, embraces the 'New Year, New Me' trend on Instagram as we enter the year 2024. Recently, he delighted fans by showcasing his impressive physical transformation for 2023, flaunting a toned physique in a captivating pose. The Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai star playfully attributed the change to a 'delicious soup,' inviting followers to admire his killer look. Explore his post for a glimpse of the actor's striking makeover! Manoj Bajpayee Speaks on Harassment and Exploitation of Women and Children: ‘People Have To Think About What Is To Be Done for Safety’ (Watch Videos).

See Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

