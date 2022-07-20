Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter and slammed a report about his comment on Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The report claimed that he has called the pan-India movie as ‘Immaculate’. Bajpayee retweeted the media report and wrote, "It’s always better to find the truth before scribbling these words!! Not an iota of truth in this! God bless you!" Pushpa The Rule: Manoj Bajpayee Approached for Police Officer’s Part in Allu Arjun’s Film Sequel.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

It’s always better to find the truth before scribbling these words!! Not an iota of truth in this! God bless you ! https://t.co/daC4fqWzXi — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 20, 2022

