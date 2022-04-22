Amidst the communal disharmony in the country, here's a perfect video that has gone viral online. Titled "Bhagwan Aur Khuda", a beautiful poem narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee and written-conceptualised by Milap Zaveri has been surfacing on the internet. The clip echoes a strong message and weighs on the need for a united India. Ray Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's Netflix Anthology Gives a Kickass Tribute to The Great Master Storyteller (LatestLY Exclusive).

#BhagwanAurKhuda written and conceptualised by me in 2020 and performed so brilliantly by the legendary @BajpayeeManoj whose presence, performance, narration still gives me goosebumps. An important message for our nation. For all Indians and all humans🙏 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/b23NuGjo6C — Milap (@MassZaveri) April 19, 2022

