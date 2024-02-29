Sara Ali Khan prepares for the upcoming release of Murder Mubarak, a multi-starrer set for March 15 on the OTT platform. The producers have unveiled new posters of all the actors to drum up excitement, featuring Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and more. Netflix shared the suspect-themed posters, teasing, "Dilli ki posh galliyon mein hua hai qatl, aur ye hai humare 7 aaropi. Kaun hai asli Qatil?" Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, the film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's Club You To Death. Murder Mubarak Date Announcement: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor’s Film To Stream on Netflix From March 15 (Watch Video).

Murder Mubarak Solo Posters Shared By Netflix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)