Actress Neena Gupta took a stroll down memory lane and shared an unseen picture from her wedding. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her simple wedding with her husband, Vivek Mehra. Neena got married to Vivek Mehra in the US in 2008. The picture shared by the actress featured an intimate wedding where the actress can be seen seated with her husband, Vivek, on a stool as the rituals are being done. The picture also features Neena's daughter and designer, Masaba Gupta, standing behind the couple. The actress was earlier in a relationship with legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom she had her daughter Masaba. Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan’s Film Release Date Postponed to September 13.

Neena Gupta on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: X)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)