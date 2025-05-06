In a shocking incident in Vasant Kunj, Delhi, a security guard was run over by a Mahindra Thar SUV after he asked the driver to stop honking. The incident, which took place on April 19, was captured on CCTV and quickly went viral on social media. The guard, Rajiv Kumar, suffered multiple fractures and was rushed to a hospital. Following the incident, police arrested the 24-year-old driver, Vijay alias Lale, a resident of Rangpuri, Delhi, on May 4. The vehicle involved in the crime has also been seized. The accused has been charged in a hit-and-run case under the attempt to murder section. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: 34-Year-Old Man Killed After Speeding Car Hits Him on Ring Road, Accused Held.

Delhi SUV Driver Runs Over Guard for Objecting to Honking

