Mumbai Indians had a five-day gap between their last match and their next match against Gujarat Titans. MI had a good run of form in the recent past in the IPL where they have won six matches in a row and are knocking on the doors of the play-off. Ahead of a high-voltage match against Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians cricketer Tilak Varma had some time off from the intense schedule playing pickle ball with actor Vijay Deverakonda. The game got intense at times, but both enjoyed the game. Will Kagiso Rabada Play in MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of South African Star Featuring in Starting XI of Gujarat Titans Against Mumbai Indians.

Tilak Varma and Vijay Deverakonda Play Intense Match of Pickle Ball

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)