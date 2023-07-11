Neetu Kapoor turned nostalgic as her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni played the song "Hai Apna Dil To Awara" on piano. Taking to Instagram, Neetu posted a clip in where Riddhima played the tune at a hotel lounge, the actor captioned it as, "Nostalgia in Firenze “(red heart emoji) @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.” Reacting to the post, Riddhima's cousin-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “The family gene (red heart emojis) how good are you (heart eyes emojis) beauty.” Neetu Kapoor Birthday: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares Cute Family Photo With Her ‘Ma’ and Brother Ranbir Kapoor (View Pic).

Check Out The Neetu Kapoor's Post:

