Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son Jeh has turned a year older today. On this special occasion, the gorgeous mommy and actress shared adorable throwback pictures of their baby boy. These pictures are from the sets of her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. Kareena wished her son saying, “Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son.” Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh Is 'Everyone's Dumpling' in These Cute Pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jeh

