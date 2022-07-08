Akshay Kumar's first look as additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill from Capsule Gill is out. The actor can be seen in sikh getup with a spectacle and turban. His new look from Capsule Gill is an absolute treat for his fans. Actress Parineeti Chopra will be seen beside Akshay as the female lead in Tinu Suresh Desai’s film. Akshay Kumar’s Look From Capsule Gill Leaked? Fans Share Actor’s BTS Still in Sikh Getup (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Presenting the FIRST LOOK of #AkshayKumar as the additional chief mining engineer #JaswantSinghGill in Tinu Suresh Desai's rescue drama #CapsuleGill... The @poojafilms production is currently being filmed in the UK, and will be released in theatres in the second half of 2023! pic.twitter.com/YIsOhdd7fn — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) July 8, 2022

