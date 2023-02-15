Pathaan Song 'Besharam Rang' was pretty much in controversy as soon as the song was out. Now, a Maharashtra civil court recently rejected a plea to restrain the broadcast of the teasers, trailer and advertisements of Shah Rukh Khan's film, Pathaan as well as its song, 'Besharam Rang' on YouTube without a U/A censor certificate. Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Says Kids Aaryan, Suhana and AbRam Loved His Chiseled Body in YRF Film.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Maharashtra Court refuses to restrain broadcast of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan trailer, Besharam Rang song on YouTube#Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #BesharamRang Read more: https://t.co/CavIDoIiSb pic.twitter.com/DnV9sWmBty — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)