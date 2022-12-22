Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have fans across the globe. Well, right now, many are going gaga over SRK and Deepika’s chemistry in the song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” from Pathaan and also one can’t stop thinking of Salman and Katrina’s sizzling pairing in “Swag Se Swagat” track from Tiger Zinda Hai. From their appearances, chemistry to their dance moves, these four are definitely a treat to watch on the big screen. Not just that, both songs are vibrant, shot at exotic locales and tuned brilliantly with peppy beats. “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Swag Se Swagat” songs will surely getting one grooving on the dance floor. But which song did you enjoy more? Check out the sexy videos of both the songs below and vote for your favourite one! Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Fans Call Shah Rukh Khan ‘Sex Bomb’; Praise Deepika Padukone’s Sizzling Chemistry With SRK in This Hot Track.

Watch Video Of Jhoome Jo Pathaan Song Below:

Watch Video of Swag Se Swagat Song Below:

Which Song Did You Enjoy More? Jhoome Jo Pathaan From Pathaan Swag Se Swagat From Tiger Zinda Hai

