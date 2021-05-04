Pia Banerjee had tweeted a request for a ventilator bed in UP a couple of hours ago. Her brother passed away due to Covid.

Check Her Tweet Below:

I need urgent help in district Farukhabad , kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help 🙏 Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

Sharing The News of His Brother's Demise:

my brother is no more... — Pia Bajpiee (@PiaBajpai) May 4, 2021

