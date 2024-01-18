The Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya is all set to take place on January 22 and a host of celebrities, politicians and other guests would be seen at this event. There would be some performances also taking place on the same day. But prior to this event, Vishal Nayak and Hema Malini presented a dance performance as Ram and Sita. The actress-politician had earlier stated that she would be performing a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham. The pictures from the event have been shared by Pinkvilla and they are unmissable. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: 3,000 Gifts Arrive for Lord Ram From Sita’s Home in Nepal.

Vishal Nayak And Hema Malini’s Performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

