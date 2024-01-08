Amid ongoing tensions between India and Maldives, Poonam Pandey is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon, asking fans to ‘Explore Indian Island’. She shared a post on X sharing that she has cancelled her shoot in Maldives and even confirmed stating ‘I will never shoot in Maldives again’. Sharing the reason and the screenshot of the conversation she had with one of the production members, “When I was scheduled to shoot my next shoot in Maldives, I told my team that I will not Fly if this shoot gets stuck in Maldives.” Mentioning ‘Nation First’ as hashtag, Poonam concluded her post stating, “Hoping to shoot in Lakshadweep”. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham and Others Ask Fans To ‘Explore Indian Islands’ After PM Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep Pics Go Viral.

Poonam Pandey On Shooting In Lakshadweep

I love shooting in Maldives but I will never shoot in Maldives again. When I was scheduled to shoot my next shoot in Maldives, I told my team that I will not Fly if this shoot gets stuck in Maldives. Fortunately, they agreed and now hoping to shoot in lakshadweep. #cancelledshoot… pic.twitter.com/nQE73E818A — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) January 7, 2024

