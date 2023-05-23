Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the power couple of Bollywood, exuded effortless grace as they were snapped by paparazzi at the airport. The duo's impeccable sense of style and undeniable chemistry made them the center of attention. Siddharth looked dashing in his casual yet chic attire, while Kiara stunned in a white co-ord ensemble. The duo flashed bright smiles and posed for the paparazzi. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Shershaah Couple Shares Elegant New Photos From Sangeet (View Pics).

