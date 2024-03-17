Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child. The actor’s wife was spotted in the city last evening, showcasing her baby bump. Natasha looked radiant and exuded pregnancy glow during the outing. In the video, Natasha is elegantly dressed in a pink satin outfit paired with a white blazer. She opted for a minimalist makeup look and left her hair down, adding the perfect finishing touches to her elegant appearance. Parents-To-Be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Make First Public Appearance Post Pregnancy Announcement (Watch Video).

Natasha Dalal Flaunting Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

