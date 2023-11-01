The launch of Jio World Plaza saw Bollywood celebrities and many other eminent personalities in attendance. Global icon Priyanka Chopra too attended the star-studded affair. Sonali Bendre posted a pic on her Insta Story where she’s seen posing with Priyanka, Pinky Reddy and Katrina Kaif at the event. While sharing the pic, Sonali mentioned ‘Good times, great night!’ as caption. Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif and More Celebs Arrive in Style at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza Launch (Watch Videos).

Fabulous Four At Jio World Plaza Launch

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)

