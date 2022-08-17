R Madhavan has been gaining a lot of appreciation for his performance in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Now, there is news doing the rounds that the actor had to sell his house in order to fund the movie when the original director opted out. Now Madhavan has issued a clarification on the same that he still owns and lives in his house. He has also mocked the tweet stating that the entire team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has made enough profits to pay Income Tax. Dhokha - Round D Corner Teaser: R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, Aparshakti Khurana’s Suspense Thriller Looks Gripping (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace 😃😃🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house .🚀❤️ https://t.co/5L0h4iBert — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 17, 2022

