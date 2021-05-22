Superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter and mourned the demise of music composer Raamlaxman, who scored some gems in his many hit films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Patthar Ke Phool, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and more. Vijay Patil aka Raamlaxman died due to prolonged illness.

Salman Khan

Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)