SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR would soon be crossing Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office worldwide and an event was hosted for the same last evening in Mumbai for which numerous celebs were seen in attendance. A video has gone viral on social media in which Rakhi Sawant, who was also a part of the event, screaming with joy as she sees Aamir Khan making an arrival. Rakhi requests Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist to pose for pictures and she’s heard saying ‘Mere Favourite Aamir Sir’.

Rakhi Sawant And Aamir Khan At RRR Success Bash

