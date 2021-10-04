Akshay Kumar has some fabulous projects lined up and one among them is Raksha Bandhan, a film directed by Aanand L Rai. The makers had recently announced that this comedy-drama would be hitting the big screens on August 11, 2022. The team often shares intriguing details of the film and now the lead actor Akshay has put up a post on social media, which is a scene shot in Chandi Chowk. This particular shot is special to him as Chandi Chowk was Akshay’s birthplace and it ‘brought back so many memories’. He wrote, “Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old.”

Video Of Akshay Kumar On The Sets Of Raksha Bandhan:

Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old ♥️ pic.twitter.com/osK9j1iUIQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 4, 2021

