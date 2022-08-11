Bollywood film Raksha Bandhan releases today (August 11, 2022). The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and narrates a sibling bond. The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna in pivotal roles. The first reviews of the film are already out and film goers have taken to social media to share their views on the Akshay Kumar starrer. Looks like the film has managed to make its way through the hearts of the audience. Raksha Bandhan Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar’s Film.

Take a look at the tweets below!

#RakshaBandhan in cinema on the beautiful day of #RakshaBandhan what a day to enjoy and make this #RakshaBandhan most memorable. Watch Raksha Bandhan in cinema with your Sister and family. #RakshabandhanInCinemas#AkshayKumar#SadiaKhateeb — Akki Trends ™️🇮🇳 (@TrendsAkki) August 11, 2022

Netizens are in awe of the film

Can't remember the last time I cried watching an #AkshayKumar film. #RakshaBandhan is an emotion each one of us wud relate to. It makes u laugh & cry in equal proportions. Been long a film tackled the issue of dowry. Very strong message delivered effectively. Full review out soon — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) August 10, 2022

The audience feels the movie is a superhit

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2#RakshaBandhan is a SURE-SHOT SMASH-HIT 🔥🔥🔥 This time, the hero is #HimeshReshammiya…his Music in the film is like Cherry on the Cake..#AkshayKumar is TERRIFIC…his connect with the AAM AADMI will make this film a SPECIAL one 💪🌪#RakshaBandhanReviewpic.twitter.com/aqJDGD2Ejo — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 10, 2022

People seem to have struck an emotional chord with the movie

#RakshaBandhan Review - Never felt better with tears. ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2#OneWordReview Emotional HIT A must theatrical watch with family which has heart felt moments in first amd gripping drama in second half soaked with emotions.#AnandLRai has given his best.#AkshayKumar is amazing pic.twitter.com/k4GEPshbOD — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) August 10, 2022

#RakshaBandhan has been watched and I am overwhelmed right now. After a long time I liked an #AkshayKumar film so much. Director @aanandlrai gets it right this time and delivers a perfect family entertainer. I’m sure it’ll be big hit. Also liked @sadiakhateeb a lot. ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 — Aarti (@aartiteewari) August 10, 2022

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for exciting news from the world of Bollywood and television!

