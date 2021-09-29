It was on September 28, when Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday. For the special occasion, he and Alia Bhatt flew to Jodhpur to spend some good time together. While the actress did wish Ranbir via a beautiful sunset picture from the locale. Now, a series of pics have also gone viral which sees RK lying on the ground whereas Alia accompanies him. Cute!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓕𝓪𝓷𝓹𝓪𝓰𝓮 (@ranbiraliapage)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)