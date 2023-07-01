Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited movies of 2023. Recently, Alia during her Dubai getaway was seen recreating "Tum Kya Mile" song from RRKPK which was loved by netizens. Now, Ranveer Singh also decided to lip-sync to his film's newly released track, but as he was low on budget, he used special effects to create dreamy locales. Singh's version of "Tum Kya Mile" is indeed maddening. Have a look. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar Shares Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's First Pic From Look Test!

Ranveer Singh Low On Budget "Tum Kya Mile":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Alia Bhatt's Version of "Tum Kya Mile" in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

